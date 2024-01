Nation

“Black day for democracy” - AAP alleges blatant cheating after BJP ‘wins’ Chandigarh mayor election

A controversial mayoral election happened in Chandigarh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Manoj Sonkar, emerged victorious against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Kuldeep Kumar. The AAP alleged blatant cheating and foul play in the election, declaring it a "black day for democracy."