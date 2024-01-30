Nation

BUDGET 2024: Analysts see focus remain on investment

Analysts are not expecting any major announcements when Nirmala Sitharaman stands up to present vote-on-account on Thursday. Speaking at an event last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman warned against expecting any "spectacular announcements" in her speech, pointing out that it is going to be ‘just a vote on account’ and not a budget. This, however, has not prevented analysts from coming out with their projections for the government’s finances during the year starting in April.