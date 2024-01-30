Nation

‘Tarikh pe tarikh era is gone’: Amit Shah on revamped criminal laws

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, discusses the revamped criminal laws in a recent interview with The New Indian Express. Shah talked about the new laws, known as Bharatiya Nagarik Surakasha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill. Apart from explaining the new laws, Shah also discussed the proposed reforms like swift justice within three years, enhancing police accountability, restricting search-and-seizures without videography, and setting timeframes for court proceedings in cases of sexual harassment.