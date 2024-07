On the Day 6 of the 18th Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, gave a fiery speech on the message of truth, non-violence, and courage that is common to all religions. He also further said PM Modi, the BJP, and the RSS are not to be equated with the majority Hindu community. He claimed, pointing towards the treasury benches, those who call themselves Hindu, spread hatred and violence against minorities of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians across the country today.