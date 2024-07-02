Nation

History will award Bumrah his due place in the pantheon of great fast bowlers- Ian Bishop

Jasprit Bumrah's magic through the eyes of Ian Bishop. Jasprit Bumrah, who took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 while his economy was an unbelievable 4.17, was the Player of the Tournament in India’s title-winning campaign at the recently-concluded 2024 Men's T20 World Cup. In a special episode of Fours and Sixes, former West Indies legend and commentator Ian Bishop talks to Gomesh S about his admiration for Bumrah what makes the Indian pacer a generational talent and more.