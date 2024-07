Close to midnight on July 1, when the 18th Lok Sabha reconvened, Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam slammed PM Modi for keeping mum over the violence that erupted in the state for a year. He further claimed that at least 60,000 people are languishing in relief camps and around 200 of them are dead. The JNU professor said that the situation of the Manipuris currently resembles that of people displaced during the partition of India.