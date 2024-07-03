Hathras stampede: FIR does not name godman Bhole Baba who is on the run

The UP police have filed an FIR against the organisers of the religious event during which 121 people were killed in a stampede on July 2. The FIR names 'mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence). The Hathras police have launched a manhunt for the religious preacher Narayan Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba and organisers.