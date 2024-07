On July 3, the students' wing of the DMK turned up in black clothes to protest against NEET in Chennai at Valluvar Kottam. The party also said that it is up for a debate in both the Houses of Parliament over NEET irregularities. Recently, during the 18th Lok Sabha first session, the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also voiced the urgent need for a debate on the medical entrance exam that affects lakhs of youth in the country.