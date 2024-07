Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Executive President Hemant Soren returned as the Chief Minister of the state on July 4. He took the oath at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening. Soren was arrested on January 31 in connection with a land scam hours after he resigned as the CM. Earlier, Champai Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand CM to Governor CP Radhakrishnan on July 3.