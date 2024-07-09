"Aaya Ram Gaya Ram": BRS leader KTR accuses Congress of starting defection culture in India

On July 9, BRS MLA KT Rama Rao has called out the Congress in the light of multiple defections from the party. Speaking in a press conference in New Delhi, he accused the grand old party of pioneering the defection culture in India.

Seven BRS MLAs and six BRS MLCs have left the party since the Telangana Assembly polls in December 2023. With the defections and the victory of a turncoat in a bypoll after BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha's death, the Congress now has 72 seats in the state, while the strength of the BRS has been reduced to 31.