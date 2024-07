A heated debate broke out on social media platforms after an ‘insensitive’ video featuring three former Indian cricketers was shared on Instagram. In the video, former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina were trying to recreate actor Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance step from the song “Tauba Tauba” in the movie Bad Newz. The cricketers are seen limping and holding their backs to show the physical toll taken by the matches on their bodies.