Nation

Owaisi blames Shinde-BJP govt for demolition of mosque in Kolhapur, calls it "Terrorist Attack"

Express Video Service

On July 16, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP government over the mosque demolished in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and said that this is being encouraged by the Shinde-BJP government. “It is a kind of terrorist attack on the Mosque. There is a Shinde-Fadnavis BJP government there (Maharashtra). It is because of the government that such attacks are happening on the Mosques...This is being encouraged by the Shinde-BJP government...We want to become a Vishvaguru but demolish the Mosque...This is a deliberate targeting of Muslims and religious places...,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Maharashtra
Asaduddin Owaisi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com