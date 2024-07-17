Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces special reservations under Agnipath Scheme in state

Haryana CM Nayab Saini announces major benefits for Agniveers, including 10% reservation in jobss

Chandigarh, July 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a press conference in Chandigarh on July 17 where he announced a significant boost for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. Agniveers, after serving in the Indian Army for four years, will now get benefit from a 10% horizontal reservation in direct recruitment for various state government posts in Haryana, including Constable, Mining Guard, Forest Guard, Jail Warden, and Special Police Officer (SPO). He further added that the government will offer a 3-year relaxation in the maximum age limit for Group B and C government posts, extending to 5 years for the first batch of Agniveers. Addressing the Press conference, Haryana CM said, “Agnipath scheme is a great scheme for people’s welfare which was implemented by PM Modi on 14th June 2022. Under this scheme, Agniveer is deployed in the Indian Army for 4 years. Our government will provide 10% horizontal reservation to Agniveers in Haryana in direct recruitment to the posts of Constable, Mining Guard, Forest Guard, Jail Warden and SPO recruited by the state government…” “We will provide these Agniveers a relaxation of 3 years in the maximum age prescribed for government posts in Group B and C. In the case of the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be 5 years. The government will provide 5% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to civil posts in Group C and 1% horizontal reservation in Group B. If Agniveer is given a salary of more than Rs 30,000 per month by any industrial unit, then our government will give a subsidy of Rs 60,000 per annum to that industrial unit...", he further added.