Nation

Yogendra Yadav: The man who came closest to getting Verdict 2024 right

The Indian Psephologist and Swaraj India politician, Yogendra Yadav’s opening remarks in his video (published on May 24) on election predictions had said, “Far from 400 seats, the BJP will not even touch 300 seats!”. He goes on to say, the BJP might get close to 240-260 seats and 35-45 seats to the NDA. He predicted INDIA would win anywhere between 205 to 235 seats. The halfway mark for the Lok Sabha polls is 272 out of the total 543 seats in the lower house of the parliament.