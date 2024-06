Nation

INDIA bloc will take steps to realize people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Kharge

A day after the Lok Sabha poll results, the INDIA bloc gathered for their first meeting on June 5. Top opposition leaders of the alliance were present at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi. After the nearly two-hour meeting, the opposition is likely to keep its options open, but not stake a claim to power right now. Meanwhile, both the JD(U) and TDP pledged their allegiance to the NDA on Wednesday.