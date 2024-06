Nation

Meet the Modi 3.0 cabinet with little to no change in top ministries

On June 10, the NDA government assigned portfolios to its 72-member cabinet. The Modi 3.0 cabinet of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday evening. The list of ministers includes 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.