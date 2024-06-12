Nation

Tribal leader and RSS man Mohan Charan Majhi is first BJP CM of Odisha

On June 12, Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the 15th Odisha CM and the first from the BJP. He is a four-time MLA from Keonjhar constituency in the state. Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath of secrecy and office. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar on June 12. Pravati Parida and KV Singhdeo were sworn in as the Deputy CMs of Odisha. Several dignitaries, including PM Modi, Union ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, graced the occasion.