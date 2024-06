Nation

After 36 years, Arunachal gets second woman minister in Dasanglu Pul

On June 13, Dasanglu Pul became the second woman minister in Arunachal Pradesh's history. The only other woman to have been a minister in Arunachal Pradesh was Komoli Mossang in 1988. The 46-year-old Dasanglu is a 12th pass and wife of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul. She was among the ten BJP leaders who won their seats uncontested in the state polls on April 19.