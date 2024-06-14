Nation

"Evaluate Ajit Doval's work," says RJD's Manoj Jha on NSA's reappointment for third term

On June 14, the RJD Leader Manoj Kumar Jha demanded the evaluation of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval’s work. He alleged that PM Modi does not listen to anyone and goes by his personal choices. Ajit Doval was reappointed for the third term as the National Security Advisor and Dr P K Mishra as Principal Secretary to PM on June 13. With the appointment, the two retired bureaucrats have become the longest-serving principal advisors to the Prime Minister.