Nation

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with world leaders at G7 summit in Italy

On June 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy’s Apulia to attend the 50th G7 Summit. PM Modi was invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. India is among the special invitees to the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the southern Italian region. It will be India’s 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart. The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Britain. The European Union participates in all discussions and is represented by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission. The discussions on varied topics like the possibility of fair trade, green technology, as well as Ukraine-Russia, and Israel's war on Palestine are underway. The host country traditionally invites outside guests to join some of the sessions. Italy has thrown open the doors and will this year welcome Pope Francis, the King of Jordan as well as the leaders of Ukraine, India, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Algeria, Tunisia, and Mauritania, which holds the presidency of the African Union.