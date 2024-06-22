What is methanol, the toxic hooch component that caused 54 deaths in Tamil Nadu?

On June 19, tragic scenes unfolded as 54 people succumbed to toxic hooch in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi so far. Thirty more are in critical condition out of 165 patients admitted to various government hospitals. The dead include 48 men, five women and one transgender. The illicit liquor was laced with poisonous methanol, which caused the deaths as per post-mortem reports. Watch the video to learn more about Methanol or methyl alcohol, which emerged as the culprit behind the mass deaths in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi.

