Nation

Delhi water crisis: Atishi's indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Delhi Water Minister Atishi's hunger strike has ended after her health deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised on June 25. AAP official handle posted on 'X' "She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water. She's been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery,"