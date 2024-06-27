Nation

CID files 750-page charge sheet against Ex Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and his aides in POCSO case

Express Video Service

On June 27, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) filed a 750-page charge sheet against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. Along with Yediyurappa, his aides - YM Arun, M Rudresh, and G Mariswamy, were made the co-accused for alleged destruction of evidence.

The charges include sexual harassment (IPC 354A), destruction of documents or electronic records to prevent their production as evidence (IPC 204), offering a gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offenders (IPC 214), and section 8 of the POCSO Act.

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com