Nation

Delhi Dialogues | Why should I surrender my Ram to BJP: Shashi Tharoor

In this video, Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, a three-term MP from Thiruvananthapuram, a former minister, an international civil servant, a prolific author, a mega social media star, and a patent-holder with an enviable vocabulary. In a conversation with the New Indian Express, he discusses about the ideologies, secularism, and the erosion of the Congress vote bank in the 14th edition of Delhi Dialogues.