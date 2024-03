Nation

Nayab Singh Saini is new Haryana CM as Khattar and his cabinet resign

Haryana BJP president and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new CM of Haryana on March 12. The Kurukshetra MP was a unanimous choice by the state BJP legislature. The announcement came hours after former Haryana’s CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday.