Nation

Man on a mission: EU Ambassador, Herve Delphin

EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin is a man on a mission, his target is to increase the trade connection between India and the EU. We are working on a Free Trade Agreement and we are working on bringing EU and India closer, he said emphatically in an exclusive interview with TNIE. He said there are about 80000 students of Indian origin in Europe and individual member nations are working on it.