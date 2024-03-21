Nation

Why are political parties not addressing water issues in their manifestos?

Bengaluru is a major metropolitan city that has been experiencing recurring water shortages and unprecedented water crises. However, despite these challenges, political parties in their manifestos are not taking significant steps to address this issue. The New Indian Express (TNIE) speaks with water expert Subramanya Kusnur and environmental journalist Benedict Parmanand to discuss the potential solutions to tackle the water scarcity crisis in Bengaluru.