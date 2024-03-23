Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against his arrest by ED

In an unprecedented move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21. The arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection from coercive action by the ED to Kejriwal. Subsequently, the Delhi CM filed a plea in the Supreme Court against his arrest but withdrew it later on Friday. A three-judge bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela Trivedi allowed the plea withdrawal.