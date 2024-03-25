Nation

JNUSU elects first Dalit President in 30 years, United Left sweeps polls

The United Left alliance swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) polls on March 24. The student body polls oversaw the coming together of Left groups of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) in an alliance to fight against the Right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP). AISA's candidate Dhananjay won with 2,598 votes defeating Umesh C Ajmeera of the ABVP by 922 votes.