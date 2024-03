Nation

Climate warrior Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day Climate Fast

The well-known climate activist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk ended his Climate Fast for 21 days (extendable till death) in Ladakh. He began his fast a day after the talks between the Leh-based Apex Body - Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) joint representatives and central government to demand statehood to Ladakh and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule hit a dead-end.