Nation

Delhi CM’s wife Sunita announces ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’ campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita announced the ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’ campaign on March 29. The former IRS officer made a public appeal to draw support for Kejriwal, who is in Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody for an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended Kejriwal’s ED custody till April 1.