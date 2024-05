Nation

24-year-old’s great escape from Tibet to India

Watch the video to learn about Namkyi, a Tibetan refugee who left her home in Charo village, Tibet a year ago, embarking on a ten-day journey with her aunt Tsering Kyi, traversing both day and night until they crossed into Nepal and eventually reached India. Now 24 years old, Namkyi recounts her harrowing experience of being imprisoned for a year by Chinese authorities.