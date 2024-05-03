Nation

'It's their prerogative': D Raja on Rahul contesting from Rae Bareli

CPI general secretary D Raja has reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filing nomination papers to contest polls from Rae Bareli saying it's the prerogative of the Congress party. It is for that party to decide. "What happens to the outcome we will have to wait and see," he added. If BJP wants to question Rahul on this issue, it has to do it politically, Raja noted. However, his wife and Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad rival Annie Raja on Friday said the Congress should have informed the people of Wayanad that Rahul Gandhi was considering Raebareli as a second seat. It may be recalled that Wayanad elected Rahul Gandhi as its representative in 2019 when he lost his Amethi seat to Smriti Irani.