Kolkata Dialogues | BJP poised to increase share of seats in Bengal: State chief Sukanta Majumdar

Check out the Kolkata Dialogues interview with Sukanta Majumdar, the state president of BJP. In this interview, he said that the BJP's ground-level workers in Bengal has increased significantly since 2014. Additionally, Majumdar claims that BJP is the only alternative available to the people of West Bengal.