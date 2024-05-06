Nation

Congress files complaint against BJP over communal animated video in Karnataka

On May 5, the Congress party took action against the BJP for a communal, animated video it posted on its Karnataka social media handles violating the Model Code of Conduct. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) filed a complaint in the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru and approached the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party named BJP national president JP Nadda, national social media in-charge Amit Malviya, state BJP president BY Vijayendra and the Karnataka social media in-charge as guilty.