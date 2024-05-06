Nation

Karnataka SIT announces helpline for sexual assault survivors in Prajwal Revanna case

On May 6, the Karnataka’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) announced a helpline for alleged sexual assault survivors in the JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna case. The SIT chief and Additional Director General of Police B K Singh said the survivors can call 6360938947 for assistance. The 33-year-old Lok Sabha Candidate of BJP-JD(S) alliance has been booked in rape and molestation cases. His father, MLA H D Revanna has been arrested and is in the state police custody till May 8.