Nation

Karnataka SIT announces helpline for sexual assault survivors in Prajwal Revanna case

On May 6, the Karnataka’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) announced a helpline for alleged sexual assault survivors in the JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna case. The SIT chief and Additional Director General of Police B K Singh said the survivors can call 6360938947 for assistance. The 33-year-old Lok Sabha Candidate of BJP-JD(S) alliance has been booked in rape and molestation cases. His father, MLA H D Revanna has been arrested and is in the state police custody till May 8.
Express Video Service
sexual assault
Prajwal Revanna

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com