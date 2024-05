Nation

#ElectionsWithTNIE: India crosses halfway mark as Phase-3 of Lok Sabha polls concludes

India has crossed the halfway mark of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. At the end of Phase 3 on May 7, 283 out of 543 constituencies had gone to the polls. The third phase of the Lok Sabha Polls saw a total voter turnout of 61.45% till 8 PM.