Nation

Empowering first-time voters

Voting is a right bestowed upon us by the Constitution. Through this, we have the power to select individuals who are competent in managing the affairs of our state or country. It is our responsibility to elect the right candidates so that our concerns are acknowledged and addressed appropriately. To instil this awareness, TNIE organised ‘Hyderabad Dialogues with first-time voters’ — a talk with the students of Loyola Academy, Alwal.