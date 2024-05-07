Nation

Kolkata Dialogues | Another strong govt would further weaken all our institutions: Zaad Mahmood

Check out the second session of the Kolkata Dialogues interview with panellists Dr Kunal Sarkar, a distinguished cardiologist and surgeon and popular voice of Kolkata, Zaad Mahmood, a professor of political science and political analyst, and actress Saira Shah Halim, who is also a CPI(M) candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in South Kolkata. The session will focus on 'The Great Bengal Narrative of 2024' with moderator Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor of TNIE.