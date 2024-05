Nation

LS polls 2024 phase-3 | PM Modi votes at polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency

Phase 3 of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls cover 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories, with nearly 40% of voter turnout by 1.30 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in record numbers and said their active participation will make the election more vibrant.