Nation

75 member foreign team to study India polls 24, ''stage managed'': Devasahayam IAS

MG Devasahayam a retired senior IAS officer based out of Bangalore told TNIE, ''They brought them to show the public trust in the electoral process. And why are they avoiding civil society? They are claiming it is the largest delegation of foreign delegates who have come to independently see our electoral process. Civil society groups wanted to meet them but they were not allowed. The exercise seems to be a big fraud. Public trust in the electoral process has fallen badly. Their presence and movements were kept a total secret.''