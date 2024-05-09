Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi takes aim at PM Modi on issues from electoral bonds to quota for Muslims

On May 8, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi fired several questions at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Owaisi brought up the issue of the PM CARES fund along with the electoral bond scheme as he asked Modi to show where the money is. He further said that issues like inflation, unemployment and high petrol prices are plaguing the youth and the country at large today. The Hyderabad MP also accused the PM of wanting to change the Constitution of India and block reservations for Muslims.