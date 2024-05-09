Nation

Air India Express passengers express dismay over mass flight cancellations

The Air India Express cancelled more than 80 flights since May 7 as the airline's 200+ cabin crew members went on a mass sick leave. The move by the crew was to protest against the alleged mismanagement by its owner, the Tata Group. The Tata Group is currently in the process of merging its two airline entities the Air India Express and Air India Express Connect (AIX Connect). The staff at the Air India Express was also unhappy with the alleged unequal treatment of the employees by the owner group.