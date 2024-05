Nation

Modi mania takes over Vijayawada

Election fever touched new heights in Vijayawada on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan participated in a roadshow. MG Road, a prime spot in the city, was witness to supporters of three strong personalities coming together. Many believe that the mere visit of the Prime Minister to the State could sway the poll outcome in NDA’s favour.