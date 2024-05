Nation

Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4 highlights

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections witnessed over 62% per cent voter turnout across 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories. West Bengal recorded the highest polling with 75.66 percent voter turnout followed by Madhya Pradesh at 68.01 percent. Jammu Kashmir and Maharashtra were the laggards with 35.75 per cent and 52.49 per cent polling, respectively.