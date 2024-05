Nation

Suspended JD-S leader HD Revanna arrives at former PM & JD-S chief HD Deve Gowda’s residence

On May 15, the suspended JD-S leader HD Revanna arrived at former PM & JD-S chief HD Deve Gowda’s residence. Holenarasipur JDS MLA, 66-year-old HD Revanna, who was arrested on charges of kidnapping a 47-year-old victim of sexual assault, was released from the Parappana Agrahara central prison around 1.30 pm on Tuesday.