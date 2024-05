Nation

“Doesn’t have enough law knowledge…” Kapil Sibal’s dig at Amit Shah over his Supreme Court remark

Post Amit Shah’s interview with ANI, Rajya Sabha MP, and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal held a press conference on May 16 in New Delhi where he reacted to HM Shah’s comment on the Supreme Court’s intention behind giving Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail. He targeted the Home Minister by saying that Amit Shah doesn’t have enough law knowledge.