Nation

I'm handing over my son to you, says former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli

Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, Sonia Gandhi, made an emotional appeal to the voters of the constituency while campaigning for ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 17. During the campaign, Sonia Gandhi said she was handing over her son to the people of Raebareli. In the constituency, Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi after Sonia Gandhi was sent to Parliament via Rajya Sabha route. Voting in Raebareli is scheduled on May 20 as part of Phase 5 of the elections.