Nation

BJP has launched 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush us: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 19 claimed the BJP has launched a campaign, "Operation Jhaadu" to crush the Aam Aadmi Party as the saffron party sees the AAP as a challenge. He also said that AAP's bank accounts will be frozen after polls and we will be brought on the roads, left without an office.