ECI brings 'Home Voting' to J&K's Poonch for first time

In a first for Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district, under Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, its people availed ‘home voting’ for the first time on May 20. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided the facility of home voting to elderly voters who are above 85 years old and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). A dedicated team of polling officials and security personnel visited the voters’ residences to collect their votes, ensuring the voters were notified in advance to prepare for the visit.